HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently announced the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. More than 60 applicants from across the commonwealth nominated projects on energy efficiency, emissions reduction, watershed restoration and protection, environmental education opportunities, and smart growth planning and design.
The Geisinger Catawissa Clinic Photovoltaic Project, in Montour County, was among the winners from across the state.
In addition to the 2020 winners being announced, the nomination period for the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence is now open.
Applications for the 2021 awards will be accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Applications must be submitted via DEP’s online application system at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/GovernorsAwardsApplication. All questions should be directed to ra-epgovenviroawards@pa.gov.
The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence is open to any Pennsylvania business, farm, government agency, educational institution, non-profit organization and individual that has created, or participated in, the development of a project that promotes environmental stewardship and economic development in Pennsylvania.
DEP oversees the awards selection process, evaluating projects on environmental protection, climate change, sustainability, partnership, economic impact, innovation, environmental education and outreach. Projects are also judged on their commitment to environmental justice.
