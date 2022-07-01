Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 91. Actor Jean Marsh is 88. Actor Jamie Farr is 88. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 86. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 81. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 80. Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 77. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 72. Actor Daryl Anderson is 71. Actor Trevor Eve is 71. Actor Terrence Mann is 71. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 71. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 71. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 70. Actor Lorna Patterson is 66. Actor Alan Ruck is 66. Mystery novelist Louise Penny is 64. R&B singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 62. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 61. Country singer Michelle Wright is 61. Actor Andre Braugher is 60. Actor Dominic Keating is 60. Actor Pamela Anderson is 55. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 52. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 52. Actor Henry Simmons is 52. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 51. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 51. Actor Melissa Peterman is 51. Actor/writer Jill Kargman is 48. Rock musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 47. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 47. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 46. Actor Liv Tyler is 45. Actor Hilarie Burton is 40. Actor Lynsey Bartilson is 39. Actor Lea Seydoux is 37. Actor Evan Ellingson is 34. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 30. Actor/singer Chloe Bailey is 24. Actor Storm Reid is 19.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- West Branch 9-11 baseball team keeps winning
- Little League Roundup: West Branch 9-11 baseball takes big win over Central
- Thousands traverse new CSVT bridge
- Helen L. Neyhard
- Lewisburg man charged in threatening incident
- Postseason run ends for Warrior Run Major Softball
- Former parade committee president presses on
- World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
- New pump track a hit with kids
- WR approves salary increases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.