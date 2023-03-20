Monday, March 20
• Evening Storytime, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 3 to 8. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Master Gardeners: Planning Your Garden, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
• Voters of Northumberland County meeting, 7 p.m., Unitarian Church, 265 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. A group meeting to form an affiliation with the League of Women Voters of Pa.
Tuesday, March 21
• Penn State Extension Vegetable Growers Roadshow, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Best Western Lewisburg, 7701 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg. Instruction on tunnels, irrigation management, soil and pollinator conservation. ($)
• First Day of Spring, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area forum, noon via Zoom. Dara Purvis, esquire, will discuss the Supreme Court’s recent abortion rights case. LWVLAForum@gmail.com. (R)
• Free bone density screening, noon to 2 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Merrill W. Linn Conservancy 35th Anniversary Birthday Party and Open House, 3 to 6 p.m., 589 Fairground Road, Suite 2, Lewisburg.
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172 . (R)
Wednesday, March 22
• Let’s Talk About Grief, 9 to 11 a.m. or 5 to 7 p.m., Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-522-2157. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA.
• Milton Ministerium Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton. Presented by Pastors Tony and Elisha Cruz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.