MILTON — From a career in the clothing industry to entering the education field at age 39, Dr. Cathy Keegan has strived to always remain true to herself.
“When you are doing the right thing, you have to stay the course,” Keegan said. “Don’t let the noise deviate you from doing good work... Stay true to yourself.”
Keegan, who has been working as superintendent of the Milton Area School District since 2010, grew up in Coplay, in the Lehigh Valley.
“I grew up in a family of five kids,” Keegan shared. “I was the youngest.”
A graduate of the Whitehall-Coplay School District, Keegan said entering the field of education was a second career for her.
“I entered (the education field) at 39,” she explained. “Prior to that, I was a bookkeeper.”
She worked as a bookkeeper in the clothing industry, with a company which was involved in importing men’s and women’s wear from Germany and Hong Kong.
“It was exciting,” Keegan said, of her first career. “I got to work with people around the world... I did everything out of U.S... I was working in Allentown.”
A shift in the economy led Keegan to reexamine her career path.
“NAFTA hit,” she said, referring to the North American Free Trade Agreement. “It really slowed down manufacturing in the U.S... When I saw things slowing down, I went back to school.”
She credits one of her early bosses, the late Irving Bier, with being among those who have encouraged her throughout her education and career.
“He was monumental in supporting me with my education,” Keegan said.
Long passionate about reading and writing, Keegan majored in English.
While her two sons are now adults, Keegan said they were young when she returned to the classroom as a non-traditional student.
She received a bachelor’s degree in English from Cedar Crest College in Allentown.
“Follow your dreams,” Keegan said. “I was 18 years older (than my classmates).”
Although older than the other students, Keegan enjoyed the environment she was learning in.
“To be around young people is amazing,” she said. “I didn’t feel like I faced any challenges as an adult, female student.”
In later years, Keegan received a master’s degree from Lehigh University and a doctorate from Immaculata University.
Although not of the Catholic faith, Keegan’s first teaching job was at Allentown Central Catholic High School.
“Every Friday, we had mass,” Keegan recalled. “To hear 950 students singing is an amazing experience... The student body, they were great kids.”
She subsequently taught at the Northern Lehigh School District before accepting a position at the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit.
Eventually becoming the intermediate unit’s assistant executive director, Keegan worked under her now husband, Bob Keegan. He was the unit’s executive director.
Since her time working under him at the intermediate unit, Bob has been one of her biggest supporters.
“Bob really challenged me as an employee at the intermediate unit,” she said. “He encouraged me to continue my education.”
While studying to earn the necessary credentials to become a superintendent, Keegan was mentored by Dr. Karen Angelo, former superintendent of the Allentown School District.
“Karen was a strong female leader, who was extremely intelligent,” Keegan said. “She was direct. You always knew where you stood with her. Almost larger than life, Karen had a heart of gold. (She was) kind, caring and compassionate, but could and did stand firm when necessary.
“Allentown is a very diverse community, but Karen could navigate well between all groups of people.”
The opportunity to work hand-in-hand with fellow educators and students inspired Keegan to accept the superintendent position in Milton.
“I missed being part of a school community,” she said. “I missed faculty. I missed seeing students every day.”
While there were few other female superintendents in the area when she first came to Milton, Keegan said she initially struggled when presenting during meetings filled with mostly men.
However, she quickly found her footing.
“I’m honest and direct, it has served me well,” Keegan said. “I have found that it works best to be yourself, be honest and be direct.”
She feels at home in Milton.
“I really believe that I was called here to do the work and become part of this community,” Keegan said.
She said it’s been “really rewarding” to develop programs to better serve families in the district.
Keegan said the district has worked to address food insecurity among students, and has added full-time school psychologists and social workers to its roster of employees.
She also lauded the district’s partnership with the Milton Police Department. Two school resource officers from the department work daily in the Milton schools.
Keegan particularly credited the work of Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, who often offers words of encouragement to her.
“There are times this year when things got challenging with the (COVID-19) pandemic,” she said. “He said to me ‘leaders lead.’
“He has these pieces of wisdom that come at the right time for me.”
Keegan said working in public service can be challenging.
“Everybody has their own opinions,” she said, adding that those in education must stay focused on the fact that they are there for the health, well being and edu cation of the students.
Keegan noted that Milton administrators put a lot of time and effort into developing a Health and Safety Plan following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The work for us then was to keep everyone as healthy and safe as we could,” she said.
“I use a lot of data to guide my practices,” Keegan said. “The data doesn’t lie... When I talk to young leaders, that’s what I tell them.”
She also noted that she takes time to reflect on daily occurrences.
For new superintendents entering the field, Keegan advises they find someone they can confide in.
“Find someone you can trust that you can reveal the emotions you are feeling,” she said. “There are times when you are a superintendent, it gets really lonely.”
Keegan also advises new superintendents to stay focused on the students.
“We are here to help students learn,” she said.
She said superintendents in the region covered by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) lean on one another for advice. As a result of the pandemic, weekly virtual meetings have been held in order for the superintendents to exchange advice and offer encouragement.
Keegan has forged a friendship with Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack.
“We probably talk every day,” she said.
Within the Milton Area School District, Keegan said educators work to help all students figure out what path they would like to follow after graduation.
“I don’t feel a bias (against females) in our school system,” she said. “I believe our faculty and administration are there for every student.”
Keegan does have advice to offer to women stepping into leadership positions.
“You have to establish and prove to others that you are a person who embodies integrity and honesty,” she said. “If you stay truthful time after time, people will figure that out about you.”
Keegan believes she is “justice driven,” which she lists as both a strength and weakness.
“I believe in the rule of law and equity for all,” she said. “Yet, when upholding justice, I create enemies, which at times makes it more difficult to lead. It is a careful balance.”
While there are times Keegan has felt she must work harder as a female leader, she believes she’s always been treated respectfully.
When the district was dealing with a mold outbreak in its buildings several years ago, Keegan was often the only female involved in meetings with engineers and scientists.
As the district’s stadium renovation project has been studied in recent months, she has again found herself to frequently be the only female involved in meetings about the project.
“I’ve always been treated with respect,” Keegan said. “I’ve been treated as an equal.”
Keegan has two sons and one daughter-in-law, two stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, two grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.
