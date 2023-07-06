Thursday, July 6
Little League Baseball
Junior Division
at New Berlin Recreation Park
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball playoffs
Mifflinburg at Berwick, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7
Little League baseball
Major Division
at Bloomsburg Town Park
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove-Shikellamy winner, 5:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Little League baseball
Junior Division
Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg-Selinsgrove winner, 5:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 13
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.