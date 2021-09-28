ALMEDIA — Coming off its first win of the season, there’s plenty Lewisburg needs to shore up down the stretch. Friday’s matchup at Central Columbia may prove the perfect chance for the Green Dragons to fine tune its game.
The bigger, stronger Green Dragons (1-3, 1-1 HAC-II) will take on a youthful Central Columbia (2-3, 1-2 HAC-II) team that boasts quite a few playmakers, but little experience.
Lewisburg has the size, speed and skill to roll to another lopsided victory, but it will have to clean up last week’s flagfest at Midd-West. Despite a 62-6 final outcome in favor of Lewisburg, the Green Dragons were flagged for 13 first-half penalties, most of which were false starts.
Ethan Dominick and Cam Michaels were unstoppable last week and will prove to be a handful for the Blue Jays. Defensively, Lewisburg will have to ready itself for Central’s dual threat at quarterback, Greyson Shaud.
Lewisburg’s experience, coupled with its playmaking ability, should be too much for the Blue Jays, provided the Dragons can cut the penalties way down.
Next week, Lewisburg entertains Loyalsock at Bucknell while Central hosts Southern Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.