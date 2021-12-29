Bloomsburg sales majors to be guaranteed paid internships
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students majoring in professional sales and marketing will have access to a guaranteed paid internship with Paychex Inc. starting in fall 2022. Bloomsburg is the first school that Paychex is partnering with for guaranteed paid internships.
The internships will begin as virtual but will transition to a hybrid model later.
Art gallery seeking submissions
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Art Gallery, located in downtown Williamsport, is seeking submissions for its National Juried Exhibition, opening March 4.
The gallery is interested in all types of work, especially those that address contemporary issues and concerns, use traditional materials in unusual ways, explore
non-traditional processes or challenge the community’s point of view.
This exhibition will be juried and curated by students in ab upcoming class, “Museum Studies: Histories and Practices,” and administered by Dr. Erin L. McCutcheon, assistant professor of Art History, and Rose DiRocco, director, Lycoming College Art Gallery.
Professional artists as well as student artists may enter. Entries must represent original works of art. All themes will be considered for exhibition. There is no size restriction, other than what can fit through the gallery’s doors. There is no restriction governing date of completion.
All media will be accepted, including video.
The submission must include a 100-word artist bio, a 200-word artist statement, resume with preferred method of contact and a digital image or video link of each submitted work.
A maximum of five works per artist will be accepted. The gallery reserves the right to use the images for publications and publicity. The artist will retain full copyright of the work.
Entries can be sent to lycocampusartgallery@lycoming.edu, with 2022JuriedExhibition_LastName to be used as the subject.
All work accepted for the exhibition must arrive ready to install. Works not gallery
ready, or not exhibiting good craftsmanship, may be eliminated from the final
exhibition. Work may be hand delivered or shipped. Shipped works must be sent in an easily reusable container/packaging with return shipping prepaid.
Ship accepted work to: Lycoming College, Art Department, National Juried Exhibition, One College Place, Williamsport, PA 17701
For more information, contact Erin L. McCutcheon at mccutcheon@lycoming.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.