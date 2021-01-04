DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced its most popular baby names for 2020.
Liam climbed up one spot from last year and beat Noah to the No. 1 spot for boys, while Ava jumped over Emma, Olivia, Harper, Charlotte and Amelia to take the No. 1 spot for girls.
As of Dec. 21, Geisinger has welcomed 4,945 babies in 2020.
Babies are delivered at five Geisinger hospitals in Pennsylvania, including Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
The top 10 baby names across all of Geisinger’s hospitals in Pennsylvania are:
• Girls: Ava, Sophia, Emma, Harper, Olivia, Evelyn, Aurora, Amelia, Charlotte, Isabella.
• Boys: Liam, Mason, Noah, Owen, Oliver, Lucas, Wyatt, Jackson, Carson, Carter.
At Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 1,821 babies were born.
The following are the most popular names for babies born in Danville:
• Girls: Emma, Harper, Charlotte, Riley, Isabella.
• Boys: Liam, Oliver, Owen, Noah, Mason.
Four-hundred-six babies were born at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. The following were the most popular names there:
• Girls: Evelyn, Harper, Aurora, Paisley, Piper.
• Boys: Mason, Lincoln, Benjamin, Grayson, Carson.
These results combine different spelling variations of the same name. For example, the ranking for Liam includes variations like Liamm, and Oliver includes variations such as Olliver.
