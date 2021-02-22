AUGUSTA, N.J. (AP) — A state trooper was injured in a head-on crash while transporting a prisoner in New Jersey over the weekend, police said.
Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ.com that the trooper was heading along Route 206 in Frankford Township on Saturday afternoon when his car collided-head on with a car driven by a Milford, Pennsylvania man making a left turn.
The two drivers and the 35-year-old prisoner were treated at nearby hospitals and released, Curry said.
The crash remains under investigation.
