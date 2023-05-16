Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine awards degrees
SCRANTON — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine conferred Doctor of Medicine (MD) degrees upon more than 100 students in the Class of 2023 at commencement ceremonies held Sunday, May 7, at FM Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Among the graduates were:
• Jessica Baylor of Watsontown
• Ellen Penn of Lewisburg
Groff named to president’s list
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alaina Groff, a junior english education major from New Columbia, was among over 650 Bob Jones University students named to the spring president’s list.
The list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Treibley honored at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Twenty soon-to-be graduates, including Paige Treibley from Milton, were recently honored during Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg’s annual Lavender Graduation, a celebration of its LGBTQA community and allies for their achievements made at Bloomsburg.
Central Penn College announces dean’s list
SUMMERDALE — Two local students were among those named to the spring dean’s list at Central Penn College.
Local students named to the list include:
• Kaitlyn Jurewicz of Coal Township
• Kaleisha Wright of New Berlin
