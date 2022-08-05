Friday, Aug. 5
• Potts Grove Fire Company Festival, 5 p.m., Potts Grove. Featuring music by Van Wagner.
• Union County West End Fair, Laurelton. 6 p.m., Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League and East Coast Sanctioned Truck and Tractor Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Fully Loaded.
Saturday, Aug. 6
• August bird walk, 8 a.m. R.B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Road, Route 192 Mifflinburg, sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
• Union County West End Fair, Laurelton. 10 a.m., tractor pulls; 3 p.m., fireman’s parade; 6 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Remington Ryde.
• Sons of the American Legion Pig Roast, noon to 5 p.m., Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Potts Grove Fire Company Festival, 4 p.m., Potts Grove. Featuring entertainment by Lucky Afternoon.
Sunday, Aug. 7
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. Noon, entering of livestock; 7 p.m., livestock weigh in; 7 p.m., vesper service.
Monday, Aug. 8
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. 10 a.m., dairy goat judging; noon, entering of exhibits; 5 p.m., livestock fitting competition, 6 p.m., entertainment by Echo Valley; 6:30 p.m., 4x4 vehicle pull; 7 p.m., youth contests; 8 p.m., judging of baked goods; 8:30 p.m., old fashioned contests.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
• Food safety certification, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Penn State Extension Northumberland County, 443 Plum Creek Rd., Sunbury. Register at extension/psu/foodsafety2022.
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. 9 a.m., exhibit judging; noon, dairy fitting contest; 6 p.m., entertainment by Wayne Evan’s Band; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., youth rabbit show; 7 p.m., cake and pie auction.
• Farm Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Wednesday, Aug. 10
• Senior produce voucher distribution, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, Fairground Road, Lewisburg. For qualifying seniors age 60 and up.
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. 10 a.m., livestock judging; 6 p.m., horse fitting demonstration; 6:30 p.m., lawn stock garden tractor pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Deuce.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Aug. 11
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. 10 a.m., dairy cattle judging; 6 p.m., VIP showmanship contest; 6 p.m., entertainment by DRIVE; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., kiddie pedal pull.
• West End Readers, 1 to 3 p.m., Union County West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
Friday, Aug. 12
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. 10 a.m., 4-H and FFA presentations and speaking contest; 1 p.m., supreme showmanship contest; 6 p.m., entertainment; 6:30 p.m., tractor pull; 7 p.m., Old Timers Show; 8 p.m., entertainment by Tommy Guns Band.
• Bottles & Brews IX, 7 to 10 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum, 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport. www.tabermuseum.org (R) ($)
• Micro Theatre on Broadway presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit, 7:30 p.m., The Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton. Starring Justin Moore. www.mictotheatreonbroadway.com ($)
