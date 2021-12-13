National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229 Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 N.Y. Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356 Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284 Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293 Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289 Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 351 268 L.A. Chargers 8 5 0 .615 351 336 Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228 Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324 N.Y. Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297 Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353 New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332 Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270 San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301 Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 29, Carolina 21 Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22 Dallas 27, Washington 20 Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9 New Orleans 30, N.Y. Jets 9 Seattle 33, Houston 13 Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0 Denver 38, Detroit 10 L.A. Chargers 37, N.Y. Giants 21 San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 23, OT Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT Green Bay 45, Chicago 30 Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 27 18 5 4 40 101 75 Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75 Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74 Boston 24 14 8 2 30 69 62 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93 Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 86 60 N.Y. Rangers 27 18 6 3 39 79 68 Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70 Columbus 26 14 11 1 29 86 86 New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 74 86 Philadelphia 26 10 12 4 24 65 88 N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 50 70
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 St. Louis 28 15 8 5 35 96 79 Colorado 25 16 7 2 34 109 84 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 Dallas 25 13 10 2 28 69 70 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 26 16 10 0 32 90 80 Vegas 27 16 11 0 32 95 85 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 75 77 Los Angeles 26 12 10 4 28 70 68 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 74 86 Seattle 27 9 15 3 21 77 98 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0 Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0 St. Louis 4, Montreal 1 Toronto 5, Chicago 4 Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2 Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3 Columbus 5, Seattle 4, OT Carolina 3, Edmonton 1 Boston 4, Calgary 2 San Jose 2, Dallas 1 Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1
Sunday’s Games
Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0 Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT Colorado 3, Florida 2 Vegas 6, Minnesota 4 Vancouver 2, Carolina 1
Monday’s Games
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m. Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 19 8 .704 — Philadelphia 15 12 .556 4 Boston 13 14 .481 6 Toronto 12 14 .462 6½ New York 12 15 .444 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 16 11 .593 — Washington 15 12 .556 1 Charlotte 15 13 .536 1½ Atlanta 13 13 .500 2½ Orlando 5 23 .179 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 18 10 .643 — Chicago 17 10 .630 ½ Cleveland 16 12 .571 2 Indiana 12 16 .429 6 Detroit 4 22 .154 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 16 11 .593 — Dallas 13 13 .500 2½ San Antonio 10 16 .385 5½ Houston 8 18 .308 7½ New Orleans 8 21 .276 9
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 19 7 .731 — Denver 13 13 .500 6 Minnesota 12 15 .444 7½ Portland 11 16 .407 8½ Oklahoma City 8 18 .308 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 21 4 .840 — Golden State 21 5 .808 ½ L.A. Clippers 15 12 .556 7 L.A. Lakers 15 13 .536 7½ Sacramento 11 16 .407 11
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 104 Utah 123, Washington 98 Miami 118, Chicago 92 Cleveland 117, Sacramento 103 Memphis 113, Houston 106 Denver 127, San Antonio 112 Philadelphia 102, Golden State 93
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 112, New York 97 Brooklyn 116, Detroit 104 Dallas 103, Oklahoma City 84 San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97 Minnesota 116, Portland 111 L.A. Lakers 106, Orlando 94
Monday’s Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m. Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Washington at Denver, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 11
New York City FC 1, Portland 1, ET, New York FC wins 4-2 on penalty kicks
Men’s college basketball
EAST Christopher Newport 79, Lynchburg 74 Clarkson 84, Lyndon St. 79 Daemen 71, Bridgeport 59 Davidson 79, Northeastern 69 Fisher 95, Maine Maritime 84 Franklin Pierce 87, Bentley 86 Frostburg St. 90, Concord 74 Hofstra 102, John Jay 51 Iona 91, Yale 77 Johnson & Wales (RI) 75, Norwich 60 Lincoln (Pa.) 79, S. Connecticut 67 Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54 Maryland 70, Florida 68 Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52 Muhlenberg 68, Kings (Pa.) 59 Navy 67, Marist 61 Niagara 112, Buffalo St. 52 Roberts Wesleyan 94, D’Youville 72 Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63 Shippensburg 47, Bowie St. 39 St. John’s 82, Colgate 64 St. Michael’s 83, Post (Conn.) 77 St. Peter’s 87, Nyack 48 St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Holy Family 68 West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50 SOUTH Barry 113, Caldwell 74 Birmingham Southern 98, Lagrange 71 Chattanooga 104, Tenn. Wesleyan 55 Coastal Carolina 60, Wofford 59 Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT Delta St. 78, Auburn-Montgomery 67 Fairfield 70, William & Mary 47 Miami 72, Fordham 66 Montevallo 69, Mississippi College 67 N. Kentucky 91, Alice Lloyd 55 Purdue 82, NC State 72 SC-Aiken 74, St. Augustines 60 South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65 Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65 UAB 103, Millsaps 29 MIDWEST Akron 73, Florida A&M 66 Ball St. 85, Indiana-Kokomo 58 Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57 Indiana 81, Merrimack 49 Indianapolis 86, SAI 41 Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37 Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64 Northwestern 70, NJIT 52 SIU-Edwardsville 60, UMKC 56 Saginaw Valley St. 89, Grace Bible 67 SOUTHWEST Baylor 57, Villanova 36 Texas St. 101, Southwestern (Texas) 54 FAR WEST CAL 58, George Fox 56 Hawaii Hilo 79, Hawaii Pacific 67 Marietta 83, Baldwin Wallace 71 Seattle 73, UC San Diego 51 Southern Cal 73, Long Beach St. 62 Stanford 72, Oregon 69 UC Riverside 70, Cal Baptist 54 UTEP 77, New Mexico 69 W. Washington 121, Northwest Indian 63 Whitworth 80, Colorado 61
Women’s college basketball
EAST Albany (NY) 64, Siena 44 Fordham 71, Lafayette 36 George Washington 62, Howard 53 Holy Cross 65, Stetson 50 Navy 73, Rider 59 Penn St. 78, Youngstown St. 58 Rhode Island 45, Maine 44 Rutgers 74, Delaware St. 36 St. Bonaventure 50, Marshall 47 Villanova 56, Oregon St. 52 Wagner 62, St. John’s 59 SOUTH Austin Peay 67, Bellarmine 54 Elon 65, Davidson 51 Florida 69, Florida St. 55 Georgia Tech 63, Furman 36 LSU 96, Texas Southern 55 Lipscomb 86, Tennessee Wesleyan 44 Louisville 64, Kentucky 58 Miami 86, Robert Morris 45 Mississippi St. 54, UT Martin 37 NC State 101, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73 North Carolina 107, UNC-Asheville 46 North Florida 60, Bethune-Cookman 47 Old Dominion 76, Norfolk St. 47 Richmond 90, William & Mary 52 Samford 77, UAB 68 South Carolina 66, Maryland 59 South Florida 64, VCU 57 Tennessee 84, Georgia St. 60 UCF 61, Mercer 47 UMKC 74, Tennessee St. 70 Virginia Tech 89, Radford 40 W. Carolina 61, SC State 52 West Virginia 75, James Madison 68, OT Winthrop 62, Claflin 56 Wofford 78, Appalachian St. 65 MIDWEST Bowling Green 100, Notre Dame College 48 Cincinnati 82, Xavier 73 Creighton 69, Arizona St. 62 Drake 96, N. Illinois 44 Green Bay 63, Wisconsin 53 Illinois 78, Butler 66 Indiana 86, Ohio St. 66 Iowa St. 70, N. Iowa 69 Kansas 80, Santa Clara 65 Miami (Ohio) 80, E. Kentucky 62 Michigan 73, Minnesota 61 Missouri 69, Alabama A&M 55 Notre Dame 78, Fort Wayne 41 Purdue 101, Denver 68 S. Illinois 70, Quincy 45 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 92, University of North Texas at Dallas 47 Arkansas 73, UALR 39 Houston 63, Louisiana-Lafayette 51 TCU 87, Texas A&M 75 Texas Tech 68, UNLV 61 Tulsa 78, Cent. Arkansas 46 FAR WEST Arizona 77, New Mexico 60 Colorado St. 64, CSU-Pueblo 45 Gonzaga 64, Stephen F. Austin 54 Portland 71, Portland St. 54 Stanford 91, Pacific 62 UC Santa Barbara 117, Bethesda 28 Washington St. 62, Boise St. 55 Wyoming 71, N. Dakota St. 45
College hockey
Sunday scores
