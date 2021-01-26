Milton 34
Meadowbrook Chr. 17
MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers got out to a 14-point first-half lead en route to a 34-17 nonleague victory over Meadowbrook Christian.
Crystal Hamilton scored nine points to lead Milton (3-3), and Kailey Devlin paced Meadowbrook (0-4) with 12 points.
Milton next hosts Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Meadowbrook plays at Saint Joseph’s Catholic today at 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE — The HAC crossover contest between the Green Dragons and the host Defenders was postponed due to a possible COVID-19 positive result. There is no make-up date for the game.
Other scores: Southern Columbia 55, Montoursville 43 Midd-West 36, Montgomery 27 Northumberland Christian 51, Columbia County Christian 11
Boys basketball
South Williamsport 70
Milton 36
MILTON — The Black Panthers were held to just 12 points in the first half by the Mounties, who went on for a dominating nonleague victory inside The Jungle.
Dillan Guinn-Bailey tallied 12 points and Austin Gainer had nine to lead Milton (0-5), which next plays at Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 69
Benton 34
BENTON — Three players scored in double figures as the Lions cruised to the nonleague victory over the Tigers.
Ashton Canelo tallied a game-high 31 points, plus Evan Young had 15 points and Noah Smith chipped in 11 for Meadowbrook (4-4), which plays at Saint Joseph’s Catholic today at 7:30 p.m.
