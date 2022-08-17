Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 96. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 81. Actor Robert DeNiro is 79. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 76. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 75. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 73. Actor Robert Joy is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 70. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 69. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 67. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 67. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 65. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 64. Author Jonathan Franzen is 63. Actor Sean Penn is 62. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 61. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 60. Singer Maria McKee is 58. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 57. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 56. Actor David Conrad is 55. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 53. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 53. Rapper Posdnuos is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 52. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 51. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 48. Actor Bryton James is 36. Actor Brady Corbet is 34. Actor Austin Butler is 31. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 28. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 27.
