Congress is again at a stalemate. Left or right, dark or light no matter the question, it is hard not to look at this great contemplative assembly without contempt. Congress cannot agree when the sun will rise or set; literally. Once again the US House is considering the question, should we sunset DST, daylight savings time? Personally, I think we should because I can never figure whether switching to DST gives me more light in the AM or the PM. Switching back and forth is indecisive, and at not deciding is something congress is expert at. Besides, except for allowing biannual excuses to sleep an extra hour in the fall and be late for church in the spring does it really matter?
Like congress, I’ve done as little research as possible on this topic. I have discovered that experts disagree on the time change. Cows and their farmers are against it, but President Woodrow Wilson was for it. DST gave him an extra hour on the golf links. He vetoed returning to permanent standard time twice.
During the 20th century switching back and forth from DST to standard time was a stop and go proposition. DST was instituted during WWI by both the good guys and bad guys to save coal and to allow each side more time to shoot at each other. Many nations suspended DST after the war only to reinstate it again twenty years later so that shooting hours could again be extended. During the oil embargoes of the 1970s permanent DST was instituted for a couple of years to save energy. The savings was slight, complaints were sizable. Parents didn’t like their kids going to school in the dark. Workers, and dairy cows felt the same disdain for the sun sleeping an extra hour while they didn’t. Reporters couldn’t get a comment from a terminally indisposed President Wilson.
Today, two states, Arizona, and Hawaii, ignore DST as does much of the world. Countries between the Tropics of Capricorn and Cancer find it useless because daylight at those latitudes varies little, and humane mid-day siestas invigorate early-to-risers. Those in the high northern and high southern latitudes find it annoying pushing sunrise even later into their already paltry daylight hours.
The argument that the few days after switching times each spring and fall causes increased traffic crashes or health problems has been both confirmed and refuted. Each side has showed inconclusive or insignificant results associated with an hour time change.
Allow me to suggest a solution that congress would like, a win, win. An extra hour to the day can be added year-round. A 25-hour day would give us extra time to do what we want, sleep, play golf, milk cows. The sum of those extra 60 minutes each day would add an extra month each year. Longer years would allow us to age more slowly, our birthdays would be further apart. As a bonus for working that extra hour, we could take the new added month off as a vacation. Sort of like congress does each summer.
Mike Glazer, Lewisburg
