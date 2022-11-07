Tuesday, Nov. 8
Boys soccer
PIAA Class 2A first round
at Danville Area High School
Lewisburg vs. Dunmore, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
PIAA Class 2A first round
at Conrad Weiser H.S.
Lewisburg vs. Wyomissing
Field hockey
PIAA Class A first round
at Danville High School
Lewisburg vs. Berks Catholic, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Virginia Tech., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
College football
Maryland at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
