Tuesday, Nov. 8

Boys soccer

PIAA Class 2A first round

at Danville Area High School

Lewisburg vs. Dunmore, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

PIAA Class 2A first round

at Conrad Weiser H.S.

Lewisburg vs. Wyomissing

Field hockey

PIAA Class A first round

at Danville High School

Lewisburg vs. Berks Catholic, 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Virginia Tech., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

College football

Maryland at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

