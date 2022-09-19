In 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”
In 1970, the “Mary Tyler Moore” show debuted on CBS-TV.
In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.
