Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 90. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 85. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 85. Singer Gary Wright is 80. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 65. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 63. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 62. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 62. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 61. Actor Jet Li is 60. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 59. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ″The King of Queens”) is 58. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 57. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 56. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 55. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 53. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 52. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 52. Actor Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 52. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 51. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 47. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 46. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 46. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 46. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 46. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Weeds”) is 45. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike and Molly”) is 44. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and The Furious”) is 43. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 43. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 43. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike, “Step Up”) is 43. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 39. Actor Aaron Meeks (”Soul Food”) is 37. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 36.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Today in History: April 26, Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster
- Law and order
- Celebrity birthdays
- Today in history
- GOP takes another stab at defunding the tax police
- Taylor 3-run HR caps comeback, Dodgers top Pirates 8-7
- Kelenic, Hernández homer to lead Mariners past Phillies 5-3
- L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.