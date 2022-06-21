Widener University recognizes graduates
CHESTER — Widener University recently awarded degrees to its graduates.
Local graduates included:
• Pamela Wittes Baker of Winfield, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing from the School of Nursing.
• Amelia Ann-Marie Swartzbaugh, of Lewisburg, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing.
University of Delaware dean’s list
NEWARK, Del. — Two Union County students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
They included Margaret Karpinski of Winfield and Theresa Zeh of Lewisburg.
To qualify, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point-average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Daniel named to dean’s list
KINGSTON — Maggie Daniel, of Lewisburg, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.
To be named, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are grade point average-applicable and achieved at least a 3.3 quality point average.
Alico named to dean’s list
BEREA, Ohio — Em Alico, of Lewisburg, was named to the spring dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University.
The dean’s list recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Alico is a theater and dance major and Lewisburg Area High School graduate.
SU alumni plan teaching
SELINSGROVE — Three members of the Susquehanna University Class of 2022 will begin postgraduate journeys in Europe through the Teaching Assistant Program in France (TAPIF).
The following alumni will be English teaching assistants in French-speaking public schools:
• Julia Loudenback, a French studies major with a focus in education, will be on the Caribbean island of Martinique.
• Lilly Major, a French studies major, will be in the Caen area, Normandy.
• John Pelaez, a French studies and biomedical sciences double major, will be in the Strasbourg area in northeastern France.
Additionally, Nicole Grace of the Class of 2021, has been accepted for a second year at the Académie de Rennes in Brittany.
