NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 5040; 2. Martin Truex, 5035; 3. Denny Hamlin, 5034; 4. Chase Elliott, 5032; 5. Kevin Harvick, 2361; 6. Brad Keselowski, 2354; 7. Ryan Blaney, 2350; 8. Joey Logano, 2336; 9. Kyle Busch, 2318; 10. William Byron, 2306.
Xfinity: 1. Daniel Hemric, 4040; 2. Austin Cindric, 4035; 3. Noah Gragson, 40525; 4. AJ Allemendinger, 4023; 5. Justin Allgaier, 2300; 6. Justin Haley, 2244; 7. Brandon Jones, 2239; 8. Harrison Burton, 2194; 9. Myatt Snider, 2172; 10. Jeb Burton, 2162.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 4034; 2. Zane Smith, 4032; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 4030; 4. Matt Crafton, 4025; 5. Sheldon Creed, 2325; 6. Stewart Friesen, 2275; 7. Todd Gilliland, 2262; 8. Chandler Smith, 2230; 10. Carson Hocevar, 2204
