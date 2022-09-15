Saturday, Sept. 17
• Washingtonville Fire Company breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville. 570-437-2069 ($)
• Linn Conservancy native plant sale, 8 a.m. to noon, East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Canvass the Grove second annual Plein Air Competition, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., downtown Selinsgrove. www.discoverselinsgrove.com. ($)
• Y to Y Challenge, 8:30 a.m., beginning at the Mifflinburg Weis Markets. gsvymca.org or ahaines@gsvymca.org. ($)
• Milton Harvest Festival, events for the day include: Arts and Crafts with food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St.; Milton Model Train Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m., Front Street.
• Talk Like a Pirate Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• ex-STREAM Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Experiment with hot and cold temperatures.
• Sewing Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children 6 and over. 570-523-1172.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS cruise-in, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Volunteer training, 6 p.m., Scratching Post cat cafe, 230 Market St., Lewisburg.
