Bucknell 79
Lafayette 45
LEWISBURG – Taylor O’Brien scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and had 10 rebounds to lead the Bucknell women’s basketball team to a 79-45 victory over Lafayette Sunday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The win completed a strong weekend for the Bison, who won both games against the Leopards by a combined 63 points.
Bucknell (4-0, 4-0 PL) shot 53.8 percent (28-for-52) from the field, including better than 64 percent in the third quarter when it extended its lead. The Bison used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to turn a 10-point lead into a 22-point cushion at 52-30. Lafayette (0-4, 0-4 PL) never got closer the rest of the way. Bucknell improved to 2-0 in the Patriot League Central division with the win.
Bucknell totaled a season-high 19 assists against just eight turnovers. O’Brien and Tessa Brugler recorded four assists apiece, and four Bison had at least three assists.
The Bison made 7-of-13 3-pointers, led by 3-for-5 shooting by Ally Johnson. Its the second straight game the Bison have shot better than 50 percent from beyond the arc. Johnson and Brugler joined O’Brien in double figures with 13 points apiece. Bucknell was also 16-for-18 (88.9%) from the foul line.
Naomi Ganpo led Lafayette with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Natalie Kucowski totaled eight points and 11 rebounds.
Bucknell has now won 14 consecutive games over the Leopards, making it the team’s longest-ever winning streak against a Patriot League opponent. Bucknell’s 4-0 start is its best since the 2000-01 season when the team won its first five games.
Bucknell will be back in action next weekend with games against Lehigh. The Bison travel to the Mountain Hawks on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off, then turn around and host game two on Sunday at 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Bucknell 80
Lafayette 51
EASTON – Sharp 3-point shooting and a strong defensive effort helped guide the Bucknell women’s basketball team to an 80-51 victory over the Lafayette Leopards Saturday in Easton.
The Bison connected on 11-of-19 attempts from beyond the arc and limited Lafayette to under 15 points in each quarter to collect their third victory in a row to begin the season.
Senior guard Abby Kapp led all scorers with a career-best seven made 3-pointers on nine attempts and a career-high 24 points in the victory. Senior forward Tessa Brugler added 13 points and 10 rebounds and a block for her second double-double of the season and fifth of her career.
With the win, Bucknell imporved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 within the Patriot League Central division. Lafayette drops to 0-3 following the loss.
Sophomore forward Carly Krsul also got involved and posted six points, three rebounds and a block in the third.
Kapp’s seven 3-pointers were 1 shy of tying Bucknell’s single-game record. The Barto, Pa. native is now 10 threes away from tying Molly Creamer’s all-time career mark of 195.
