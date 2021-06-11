State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Warren O’Connell, 51, of Selinsgrove, has been charged with harassment after allegedly approaching a township worker at 1 p.m. June 7 along Flint Valley Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said O’Connell allegedly approached an unidentified 38-year-old township worker from Middleburg as the man was doing road work. O’Connell allegedly parked his vehicle in front of the worker’s, preventing hm from continuing.
In January, troopers said O’Connell received a letter from the county solicitor and township supervisors requesting he not contact township workers.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg woman has been charged after allegedly leaving Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, without paying for $638.25 worth of merchandise.
Ashley Bowersox, 34, was charged after allegedly stealing the following items: Clothing, $178.73; food, $86.77; household goods, $334.51; jewelry, $12.80; and a toy, $25.44.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman has been charged with the alleged theft of more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Christine Leiby, 28, was charged after troopers said she allegedly left without scanning merchandise at a self check-out machine. The following items were listed at stolen: Cake pops, $15.88; Bissel carpet cleaner and fluid, $254.94; assorted household goods, $185.41; personal care items, $92.61; assorted tools, $116.68; and assorted toys, $409.81.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Lisa Parks, 52, of Middleburg, reported to troopers that a debit card was removed from her vehicle.
Troopers said the alleged theft occurred between 8:30 and 10:18 p.m. May 31 at 405 Walnut Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
Overdose
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported overdose which occurred at 6:11 a.m. June 5 at Fairfield by Marriott, 6 Susquehanna Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
An unidentified 30-year-old man was found to be response and cleared medically. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — An unidentified 58-year-old Williamsport man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop with occurred at 10:33 p.m. April 7 at Hastings and Market streets, South Williamsport.
It was noted that Pennsylvania State Police at Chambersburg are investigating the incident.
2-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:58 p.m. June 6 along Route 118, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Kenworth driven by Garret Williams, 31, of Williamsport was traveling east on Route 118 when it struck a 2012 Kenworth driven by Michael Cole, 32, of Turbotville, which was also traveling east.
Williams’ vehicle then struck a rock wall.
Troopers said both Williams and Cole were belted and not injured.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Trout Run woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:44 p.m. June 7 along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Krystle Fontaine was traveling south on Route 14 when troopers said it crossed into the northbound lane and exited the roadway.
Fontaine, who was not belted, sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Hughesville man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 1 p.m. June 4 along Pine Run Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 1994 Ford Mustang was being driven by Frank Allen along Pine Run Road when troopers said the car failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, hit an embankment and overturned.
Allen, who was belted and not injured, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:23 a.m. June 7 along Route 654, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ram 2500 driven by John Biser, 75, of Williamsport was traveling along Route 654 when it struck a fixed object on private property.
Biser, who was belted, was not injured. He was cited by troopers with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Jersey Shore man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:50 p.m. June 4 along Canoe Run Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by John Bennett was traveling west on Canoe Run Road when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a wire guidrail.
Bennett, who was belted and uninjured, was cited by troopers with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK — An unknown vehicle fled the scene after troopers said it struck a 2009 Cadillac being driven by Cynthia Little, 60, of Trout Run.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. May 14 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 25, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, as the vehicle which fled attempted to merge onto Interstate 180 from the Faxon ramp.
Little, who was belted, was not injured, troopers reported.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a harassment which allegedly occurred at 9:54 a.m. May 29 along Pearson Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were both charged. Neither were identified by troopers.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 44-year-old Linden man was charged with harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:21 p.m. June 4 along Pine Run Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 38-year-old Linden woman was listed by troopers as the victim.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 29-year-old Williamsport woman has been charged with harassment as the result of an alleged dispute which occurred at 10:16 p.m. June 7 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unidentified 35-year-old Williamsport woman was listed by troopers as the victim.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Darrell Folk, 40, of Muncy, has been charged with harassment after allegedly becoming involved in a physical altercation with a 38-year-old Muncy woman.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 10:38 p.m. June 6 along East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — The window of a church was reportedly broken with a rock.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 11:36 a.m. May 27 at Church of Assumption, Rose Valley Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
Damage is estimated at $10.
