Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Rackley Roofing 200
Track: Nashville Superspeedway (oval, 1.33 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1; race, 8 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Tennessee Lottery 250
Track: Nashville Superspeedway (oval, 1.33 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 5:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, qualifying, noon, USA; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., USA.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Ally 400
Track: Nashville Superspeedway (oval, 1.33 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 6:30 p.m, USA; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 7 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Formula E
Race: United States E-Prix
Track: Portland International Raceway (road course, 1.9 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen
Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.3 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race 2 p.m., USA
