Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Neil Anthony Wagner, 45, of Trevorton, nine to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Cameron Wolfe, 23, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $1,037.75 restitution to Diane and Timothy Rebuck for criminal mischief.
• Jamie Stine, 38, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim for simple assault.
• Joshua Stretching, 30, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Nicholas Smith, 26, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for institutional vandalism; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for harassment; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of harassment.
• Kenneth Meeker III, 22, of Sunbury, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; $200 fine plus costs for driving without a license.
• Barbara McManus, 54, of Milton, $50 fine plus costs for public drunkenness; $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $50 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Jennifer Warsheski, 36, of Sweet Valley, one-year probation, costs of prosecution for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, costs of prosecution for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• John Decker, 56, of Watsontown, one-year probation, no contact with the victim, $500 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Gabrielle Raup, 27, of Turbotville, 72 hours to six months in county jail beginning Aug. 18, 12-month driver’s license suspension, no prescription drugs except as prescribed by a doctor, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Corey Ernes, 36, of Reid Street, South River, N.J., has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and exceed maximum speed limit.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 10:11 p.m. July 19 along Interstate 80 westbound, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Erenes was clocked traveling 81 mph in a 65 zone. When stopped, Erenes alleged said he was “a big weed guy” and admitted to having marijuana in the car.
Erenes was allegedly found in possession of six Ziplock bags containing leaf marijuana, a plastic grocery bag of leaf marijuana, a THC vape pen, edible THC and two glass vials of THC wax.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 29.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 9 along Furnace and New Berlin Mountain Roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Wesley Keister, 20, of Middleburg, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2016 Ford F350 driven by Dana Hoover, 33, of Millmont.
Keister was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Danville girl escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:23 a.m. Aug. 12 along Jerseytown Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by the girl went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Isabella Mannino, 20, of Danville, was charged after allegedly striking Arlene Derr, 55, of Danville, multiple times in the face.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Sean Leitzel, 29, of Mifflinburg, after he allegedly stole a safe containing money and jewelry belonging to Destani Madej, 29, of West Milton.
Reported as stolen were jewelry valued at $500, $900 cash, and a birth certificate and Social Security card.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10:49 p.m. July 25 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Cory Strickland, 44, of Mifflinburg, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Strickland was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 5:12 p.m. Aug. 11 along John Brady Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Montana Dunkleberger, 34, and Melissa Long, 44, both of Hughesville, were injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson Dunkleberger was driving attempted to exit the Keystone Bingo Supply parking lot and struck a 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Melissa Poust, 52, of Muncy. Poust was not injured in the crash.
One-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Williamsport girl sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 10:42 a.m. July 28 in the 700 block of Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Buick Rendezvouz driven by the girl lost control and struck a utility pole. The girl, who was not belted, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.