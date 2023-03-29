Comedian Eric Idle is 80. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 76. Actor Bud Cort (“Harold and Maude”) is 75. Actor Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inishirin,” “Harry Potter”) is 68. Actor Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Actor Christopher Lambert (“Highlander”) is 66. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 64. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 62. Model Elle Macpherson is 60. Actor Annabella Sciorra (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 59. Director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) is 56. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 56. Actor Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 55. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 55. Country singer Brady Seals is 54. Actor Megan Hilty is 42. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 42.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Mifflinburg man killed in motorcycle crash
- Charges against Waugaman continue to mount
- Dillan the bear doing well
- A passion for the 'City of Joy'
- State police file multiple felony drug counts
- The road to recovery
- Alice A. Snyder
- High School Roundup: Mifflinburg baseball tops Loyalsock
- Rodney E. Sampsell
- Matthew B. Stewart
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.