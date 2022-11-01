Tuesday, Nov. 1
Boys soccer
District 4 Class 2A semifinal
at Milton Area High School
No. 1 Lewisburg vs. No. 4 Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
District 4 Class A semifinal
at Selinsgrove Area High School
No. 2 Lewisburg vs. No. 6 Line Mountain, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
High school football
District 4 playoffs
Class 3A quarterfinal
No. 7 Lewisburg at No. 2 Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Class 4A semifinal
No. 3 Selinsgrove at No. 2 Milton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
High school football
No. 6 Warrior Run at No. 3 Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
High school cross country
PIAA Championships at Hershey, 9 a.m.
College football
Penn State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7
Men’s basketball
Lebanon Valley at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
