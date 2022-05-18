Bob Jones University dean’s list announced
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two local students were among those named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
The list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Nathan Allred, a freshman nursing major from Winfield.
• Alaina Groff, a sophomore English education major from New Columbia.
DeFacis graduates from East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG — Gordon DeFacis, of Mifflinburg, recently received a degree from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Baldwin named to dean’s list
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Rowan Baldwin, of Watsontown, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Pick serves as spiritual life leader
ANNVILLE — Tyler Pick of Watsontown, was one of 18 Lebanon Valley College students recognized as a spiritual life student leader during the recent Student Affairs Awards ceremony.
Pick, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mathematics.
He served as a student leader with Let’s Be Real. LVC’s weekly student-led worship service which provides an opportunity for students to praise God through a variety of worship styles, ranging from praise and worship to traditional.
Penn College graduates honored
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to its spring graduates.
The local award winners, their hometowns and academic majors are:
• Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour Award for Leadership and Service to Penn College: Caila Nicole Flanagan, Danville, business administration: marketing concentration and business management.
• Business Management Faculty Award: McKenna N. Myers, Northumberland, business administration: marketing concentration and business administration: management concentration.
• Shirley Novosel Memorial Award: Emily Lynne Durbin, Danville, nursing.
• Nursing Peer Recognition Award: Lakeisha J. Martin, New Columbia, nursing.
• UPMC Program Award for Health Information: Ashley M. Hunter, Montoursville, health information technology.
• UPMC Program Award for Applied Health Studies: Chloe Ahrens Bierly, Jersey Shore, applied health studies.
• Patricia L. Saxton Excellence in Dental Hygiene Award: Rachel M. Steinbacher, Montoursville, dental hygiene.
• West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association Award: Colton A. Loreman, New Columbia, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis.
• Automation Engineering Technology Faculty Award: Crew Conner Haefner, Montoursville.
• Engineering CAD Technology Faculty Award: Jason Allen Delker, Hughesville, engineering CAD technology.
• M&T Bank Award: Alexander James Catherman, Mifflinburg, information technology: network and user support.
• Horticulture Faculty Award: Faith E. Mitchell, Sunbury, horticulture technology: landscape emphasis; and Nicholas E. Yule, Berwick, horticulture technology: landscape emphasis and horticulture technology: plant production emphasis.
