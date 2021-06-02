Youth Theatre Camp
participants sought
LEWISBURG — Participants are now being sought for the Buffalo Valley Youth Theatre Camp, scheduled for Monday, June 28, to Friday, July 9, at St. Mary Street Park, Lewisburg.
Register by calling the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority at 570-524-4774 or email officecoordinator@bvrec.org.
“The 12 Dancing Princesses,” the camp project for kindergarteners through fifth graders, will use theatre games to develop skills and creatively explore as they rehearse. Their performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 10.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the camp project for sixth through 11th graders will develop skills through improv games and skill drills. Their performance will be at noon Saturday, July 10.
Music festival is this
weekend
SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties will be hosting the Live United Live Music Festival on June 5-6 at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury.
After having to reschedule in 2020, the United Way, Spyglass Ridge Winery, and the artists are pleased to bring the music festival in 2021.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Dokken, WARRANT, Winger, Lita Ford, Jack Russell’s Great White, FireHouse, George Lynch, Eric Martin of Mr. Big featuring Steve Brown and PJ Farley of TRIXTER, Joey Cassata, Bohemian Queen, Jason Carst, and Without Reason. Steve Prestup will be master of ceremonies.
All proceeds will go towards the creation and further development of the Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are still available at https://lulmusicfestival.brownpapertickets.com/.
New Columbia concert schedule announced
NEW COLUMBIA — A schedule of concerts to be held throughout June in New Columbia has been announced.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
The following concerts are planned: June 8, Flip Side; June 15, CARTS ‘50s-’60s Sound; June 22, Lucky Afternoon; and June 29, Vaughn and Cindy.
To cover the cost of the music, tickets for a small cheese pizza or hoagie are available for purchase. To order tickets, call 570-568-3960.
Christ Wesleyan to present ‘Emma’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Production will present Jane Austen’s “Emma” at 7 p.m. June 10-12, with a 2 p.m. matinee June 12.
The show focuses on Emma Woodhouse, who prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor.
Her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma’s sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along.
With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced adaptation interprets the Jane Austen classic in unconventional ways.
Advance tickets are available at Christ Wesleyan’s The Well Read Bookstore. Tickets will also be available at the door, until sold out.
Blues Association sets
annual festival
HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will present its 31st annual festival June 11-13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
Seventeen bands will perform. The BBA will also continue its onsite camping program for RV’s and tent campers. New this year is the expansion of camping to a Thursday arrival.
Tickets for the event are available online through Brown Paper Tickets and by mail order.
The annual Audition Concert will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, with gates opening at 2 pm for those wanting to attend the Audition Concert and the Friday Festival.
At 6 pm, the official festival activities will begin with The Uptown Music Collective Blues Performance Group.
Other performers will include Nate Myers from Harrisburg, Kat Riggins from Florida and Noah Wotherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Saturday, June 12, lineup begins with the BBA Audition Concert Solo/duo and band winners. These musicians selected from Friday’s Audition Concert will deliver a full set of blues and move on to eligibility to compete in the Memphis-based International Blues Challenge, IBC.
Saturday Performers will include Mickey Junior of Philadelphia, Lower Case Blues Band from Delaware, the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Cash Box Kings from Chicago, Trudy Lynn ofrom Houston and Rev. Peyton and his Big Damn Band.
Sunday, June 11, festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the Billtown Gospel Revue.
Sunday performers will include Clarence Spady of Scranton, Jason Ricci, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s, from Los Angeles.
‘Hidden Figures’ free
screening
BLOOMSBURG — “Hidden Figures” will be screened at 9 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, presented by the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, Coalition for Social Equity and The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts.
The film is presented at no charge, but tickets are required and may be reserved by visiting cmcuw.org/hiddenfigures. Donations are welcome and will be used towards advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the region.
“We at United Way are committed to building better, stronger, and more equitable communities,” said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and co-president of the Coalition for Social Equity. “We are excited to bring this movie and important conversation to our local community.”
“Hidden Figures” depicts the contributions of African-American women mathematicians to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) efforts during the 1960s. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards and earned several others.
The presentation will be part of a night of activities to increase awareness of racial justice and equity. Patrons may enter Gate 2 of the fairgrounds on West Third Street starting at 8 p.m. Trivia, games and other activities will start at 8:30 p.m. followed by the screening.
Free candy and snacks will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bringing a blanket is encouraged.
Harrisburg theater
announces scheduled
HARRISBURG — Open Stage recently announced 36th season, entitled “Breaking Through.”
In October 2019, Open Stage reopened the facility at 25 N. Court St. after a $500,000 renovation, featuring a brand black box Studio Theater, a modern lobby and bar dubbed The Court Street Cabaret, and a slew of other updates.
The theater was only open for six months before the state shutdown in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater has since produced over a dozen virtual productions, and kicked off weekly online shows, such as “My Talented Friends LIVE!,” “The Obstructed View,” and “Harrisburg Black NewsBeat.”
Open Stage has pivoted back to in-person events, with summer classes starting in June and the upcoming production of “Over the Rainbow: the Songs of Judy Garland” opening May 28.
Open Stage has a full slate of shows for the Main Stage, and will move its weekly online shows to Studio Theatre, to be filmed in front of a live audience and streamed to Facebook and YouTube. Nightly cabarets, readings, and talkback events will return in the Court Street Cabaret bar, and classes will host students ages 8 through adult in The Alsedek Theatre School.
The schedule includes: Carole King’s Tapestry Live, July 9-30; “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Mcmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Sept. 3-26; “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” by Nassim Soleimanpour, Oct. 1-31; “Violet Oakley Unveiled” by Cindy Rock Dlugolecki, Nov. 12-13; “Who’s Holiday!” by Matthew Lombardo, Nov. 26 to Dec. 22; “A Christmas Carol, Dec. 4-23; “Rock/Musical, Jan. 7-16; “The Mad Ones,” by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, Feb. 12 to March 6; and “Jack and the Giant,” April 8-16.
Tickets go on sale May 28 at at openstagehbg.com.
