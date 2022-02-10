LEWISBURG — A Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision about whether the odor of marijuana alone was probable cause to search a vehicle without a warrant was included among legal updates recently received by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD).
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost said the odor of marijuana could still be used, but it would depend on the circumstances.
“The issue with that was that we now have legal marijuana use,” Yost said. “In the past when there was no legality to having it, the smell alone was a probable cause for an officer to be able make a search. Now there has to be additional extenuating circumstances and/or information that you are aware of that makes the possession of that marijuana illegal.”
The majority opinion in Commonwealth v. Barr read that the odor of marijuana alone does not amount to probable cause to conduct a warrantless search of a vehicle. But it “may be considered as a factor in examining the totality of the circumstances.”
Solicitor Brian Kerstetter said the warrant was the key. A warrant could be obtained with a call to a district judge via telephone. If not immediately available, he said police would secure the scene and wait.
“You put everybody in handcuffs, secure the car and go get your warrant,” Kerstetter said. “If they sit there for an hour or two until the (district judge) gets out of bed and approves the warrant, then that’s just too bad.”
Yost added a person with a medical card has the right to possess medical marijuana.
Commissioner Char Gray observed that it was legal for the department to ask officers if they have been vaccinated. However, it was not legal to call a health care provider with the same question.
Gray said officers should be asked if it was deemed important to the commission. Yost said they could answer “yes” or “no.” Kerstetter added that officers could decline to respond but there was no harm in asking under a the law.
With warmer weather ahead, Yost said audio equipment would be in use to measure the loudness of motor vehicles. Officers would respond to complaints as they are received.
Yost added that Officer Josh Dreisbach was in charge of commercial vehicle enforcement and would be doing random vehicle stops. In the event of a commercial vehicle crash, Dreisbach would be responsible for paperwork afterward.
Commissioner Judy Wagner was concerned that pending legislation allowing longer, heavier trucks on state roads would bring additional wear and tear to roads in municipalities.
Dreisbach said state police generally looked to limit the size and weight of vehicles on state roadways. Commonwealth roads were generally smaller, but federal rules have generally sought higher limits anyway.
Commercial permits issued by PennDOT limit routes for oversize vehicles. Dreisbach said he is authorized to shut down a commercial vehicle if a driver leaves a permitted route.
