LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Green Dragons struggled their way to a 2-7 season a year ago in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II.
But it wasn’t due to a lack of talent, plenty of which returns to the gridiron in the 2021 season for Lewisburg and first-year head coach Eric Wicks, who has taken over for Marc Persing.
“As far as for us, the kids have been through a lot and we’re just trying to get them to work together as a team, be good teammates, be good leaders, and put ourselves in a position to battle in each game,” said Wicks.
“Last year they felt they weren’t very team-oriented. And in order to be a good team you have to have that nobody is bigger than the program mentality. When things get tough, we’re going to get going, and I’m excited to see them fight through the tough situations.”
Sure, gone is perennial all-conference (and All-State) running back/linebacker Max Moyers, as well as do-it-all player Jack Landis, but in their stead will be senior quarterback Ethan Dominick and junior running back Cam Michaels in the backfield.
Michaels is the team’s top returning rusher after he had 69 carries for 409 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. Dominick, on the other hand, had 88 carries for 301 yards and four scores.
However, when Dominick was behind center and passed the ball, he completed 32 of 81 throws (with five being intercepted) for 397 yards and five touchdowns.
And when it comes to catching the ball, Michaels, no surprise, is the team’s leader in that department as well.
Last season Michaels caught 15 passes for 232 yards and three more scores. All told, Michaels scored a total of 42 points to lead the team there as well in 2020.
Senior Logan Callison is also among the team’s top returning wideouts. Last season he caught one pass for 12 yards, but those numbers will surely go up this year.
“It’s tremendous to have Ethan and Cam back. They are very smart guys and they understand what we’re trying to do,” said Wicks. “Our offense is going to be different from what they’ve seen before, but Ethan and Cam are experienced players and they can adapt and help the younger guys to understand what’s going on out there, and they are great leaders so that really helps.”
On the offensive line, junior Hagen Persun will anchor a unit that may include seniors Brennan Baker and Brayden Schreffler, plus junior Gunner Battenberg.
Defensively, each player mentioned above will play key roles for the Green Dragons in 2021.
However, another big key to the defense is the return of senior DE/OLB Owen Ordonez. Last year Ordonez made 85 total tackles (41 solo) and had 7.5 sacks.
Persun added 58 tackles (19 solo) along with two sacks from his defensive line position.
And in the defensive backfield, Callison led the way with 64 tackles (38 solo) to go along with an interception.
Michaels, a free safety, led the team with five interceptions and had 53 tackles (31 solo), while Dominick chipped in 51 tackles (22 solo) from his strong safety spot.
“I think the defense is going to be a major part of who we want to be this year. It’ll set the tone for all of our games,” said Wicks. “Assistant coach Todd West, our defensive coordinator, will do a great job controlling that. We’re going to do some fun things (on defense) and the kids are enjoying it, and I’m excited to see what they can do in this defensive scheme.”
Those key players will have to do more to get Lewisburg off to a better start than a year ago when the Green Dragons lost their first three games by a combined score of 80-35.
Slow starts, penalties, turnovers, and injuries all had a hand in the 2-7 season (1-3 HAC-II) for Lewisburg in 2020.
But with a new coach at the helm and plenty of experience on both sides of the ball, the Green Dragons should be expected to improve upon that performance in 2021.
“It’s going to be a tough season and it won’t be easy for us at all, but we’re going to try to prepare for it the best we can,” said Wicks.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Eric Wicks, 1st season.
Assistant coaches: Todd West, Andrew Newcomb, Lucas Smith.
Last year’s records: 2-6 (1-3 HAC-II).
Key losses from last season: Dante Sims, Simeon Beiler, Jack Landis, Max Moyers, Jay Lannert, Kaiden Spotts, Jack Dieffenderfer.
Roster
Jersey No.;Name;Grade;Position;Height;Weight
4 Logan Callison;12;WR/Athlete, CB;5-10;155
5 Owen Ordonez;12;WR, OLB;6-3;215
8 Devin Bodden;11;WR CB;5-8;135
9 Ethan Dominick;12;SB, SS;5-10;190
12 Roberto Olmo;12;WR, CB;5-7;130
15 Derek Asche;10;QB/WR, CB
16 Charles Landis;10;WR, DB
18 Jack Blough;10;QB, OLB;6-3;185
21 Cam Michaels;11;RB, FS;5-8;160
22/63 Zander Walter;12;RB, LB;5-5;160
23 Ryan Opperman;10;RB, DB;5-10;165
25 Trent Wenrich;11;WR, CB;6-0;150
26 Julian Alabakoff;12;WR, CB;5-8;140
31 Michael Casale;10;RB, LB
33;Daniel Leao;10;RB, LB
45;Shane Farmer;11;RB, LB;5-10;180
65 Joshua Leauber;10;OL, DL;5-10;159
66 Brennan Baker;12;OL, DL;6-3;320
75 Gunner Battenberg;11;OL, DL
78 Brayden Schreffler;12;OL, DL;6-5;295
88/62 Hagen Persun;11;OL, DL;5-8;170
Adam Gilligbauer;12
Zachary Kreisher;11;PK
Christian Gaul;11
Danon Alabakoff;9
Tai Britto;9WR, CB
Tyler Downs;9;6-0;160
Evan Frederick;9;5-3;160
Jacob Gose;9
Sebastian Held;9
Cohen Hoover;9;5-5;142
Nathan Malusis;9
Quentin Michaels;9;5-8;190
Benjamin Redding;9
Hayes Schumacher;9
Cameron Shively;9
Andrew Smith;9;5-11;186
Chase Wenrich;9
Sudeep Yenireddy;9
Jeremiah Davis;9
Sean Field;9;5-4;165
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.