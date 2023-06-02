NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Ross Chastain, 446; 2. Ryan Blaney, 445; 3. William Byron, 442; 4. Kevin Harvick, 438; 5. Martin Truex, 433; 6. Christopher Bell, 429; 7. Tyler Reddick, 409; 8. Denny Hamlin, 400; 9. Brad Keselowski, 394; 10. Kyle Busch, 392; 11. Kyle Larson, 377; 12. Chris Buescher, 368; 13. Ricky Stenhouse, 358; 14. Joey Logano, 357; 15. Bubba Wallace, 327; 16. Alex Bowman, 296.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 477; 2. Austin Hill, 467; 3. Justin Allgaier, 427; 4. Cole Custer, 403; 5. Josh Berry, 392; 6. Chandler Smith, 374; 7. Sheldon Creed, 351; 8. Sammy Smith, 350; 9. Riley Herbst, 337; 10. Daniel Hemric, 329; 11. Sam Mayer, 315; 12. Jeb Burton, 303.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 425; 2. Ty Majeski, 399; 3. Zane Smith, 382; 4. Grant Enfinger, 362; 5. Ben Rhodes, 349; 6. Christian Eckes, 343; 7. Matt Crafton, 315; 8. Carson Hocevar, 302; 9. Tanner Gray, 287; 10. Matt DiBenedetto, 281.
