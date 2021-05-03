New Columbia man receives ROTC leadership medal
SLIPPERY ROCK — Nathan Morgan, a Slippery Rock University junior from New Columbia, recently received the Military Order of Purple Heart Leadership Medal.
The award recognizes an underclass cadet who has a positive attitude toward ROTC and country, who holds a leadership position within the cadet battalion, is active in school and community, and meets a minimum academic requirement.
Morgan, majoring in safety management, was recognized during the spring officer commission ad awards ceremony.
Poeth earns dean’s list honors
SUMMERDALE — Lindsay Poeth, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the Central Penn College dean’s list for the winter term
Poeth is currently majoring in legal studies.
Of the students who took classes, 37% made the dean’s list. To qualify for the designation, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
BLOOMSBURG — Several local students attending Bloomsburg University were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Initiated students include:
Andrew McNeal Jr. of Milton
Megan Newcomer of Milton
Michelle Steele of Montgomery
Melonie Bushaw of Watsontown
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Student film appears at festival
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Eric Braker, a member of the Class of 2021, along with his brother, produced a short film about the Chesapeake Bay that was named the official selection of the 2021 Fly Fishing Film Tour and selected to appear at the Annapolis Film Festival.
Braker and his brother, Andrew, completed the film, “A Journey Upstream,” despite COVID-19 restrictions because the topic — fly fishing — allowed them to have a very small crew, with Braker as the principle cinematographer.
Braker and his brother are native Marylanders who grew up fishing in the Chesapeake and its surrounding waters, so “A Journey Upstream” is a very personal project for them.
“We wanted to highlight the idea that it’s the younger generation’s responsibility to use their passion and their skills to make a difference in the world around them, while also promoting the importance of getting passionate about conservation issues,” Braker said.
After creating many smaller-scale videos, Braker said he felt “a burning desire to create a larger-scale film to spark meaningful conversation about the health of his home watershed.”
“A Journey Upstream” does just that by telling the tale of two seemingly unrelated fish to help individuals understand the connectivity between the environment and a healthy Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Braker, a marketing major, hopes to one day be able to devote his attention full-time to his own video marketing business, Motion Digital, that he started in 2019 and used to produce “A Journey Upstream.” For now, his post-graduation plans include working full-time for a real estate marketing company in Washington, D.C., and growing Motion Digital through documentary and corporate video production.
The Annapolis Film Festival was a 10-day virtual event held in April.
Harmonic Combustion sings into the semifinalsSELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s a cappella ensemble, Harmonic Combustion, advanced to the semifinal phase of the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.
Harmonic Combustion performed “When It’s All Over,” originally performed by RAIGN and arranged by Sophia Rhyins, a member of the Class of 2022 from New Milford, Conn., and Tyler Shadle, a member of the Class of 2022 from Tower City, during the quarterfinals of the competition. The composition was awarded Outstanding Arrangement.
“I was in complete disbelief,” Shadle said, of the Outstanding Arrangement honor. “It was something that we were hoping for, but there was such a large amount of talent in our quarterfinal.”
The group arranges most of the songs they perform. Judith White, adjunct professor of music, leads the group through competition as their advisor.
The semifinal round of the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella was held April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.