Mariska entering third year with Watsontown Police Department

WATSONTOWN — Two years after a four-legged officer joined the Watsontown Police Department, Chief Rod Witherite said the canine continues to do “such a phenominal job” for the department.
Witherite said Marsika, a Belgian Malinois handled by Sgt. Tim Kiefaber, recently marked her second year with the department. The canine was purchased by the department from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville.
Witherite noted the department’s K-9 program is funded through fundraisers and donations.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the fundraising efforts of the majority of nonprofits, Kiefaber said support for Watsontown’s K-9 program remains strong.
“We’ve still seen donations come in, in spite of COVID,” he said. “I can’t thank the community enough for their support.”
Witherite recently released a report highlighting Mariska’s 2020 efforts.
The reported noted that the following drugs were seized: One-half pound of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin, 12 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of synthetic hallucinogen and 100 narcotic pills.
The street value of the drugs is estimated at $2,750.
In addition, 14 criminal arrests were made as a result of 22 deployments Mariska was involved with.
The report also noted that $15,000 in drug money was sized as a result of Mariska’s efforts.
Kiefaber highlighted the incident in which the money was seized, noting that he cannot provide full details on what occurred as the incident remains under investigation.
“I was called to assist another agency on a vehicle traffic stop,” he noted.
Mariska alerted officers to a small amount of drugs in the car which was stopped by police.
A further search of the car by officers uncovered $15,000 of specifically wrapped cash. The money was placed inside of an Amazon shipping box, which was inside of a padlocked backpack.
Had Mariska not been called in to search the vehicle, Kiefaber said the drugs and money may not have been found.
“Without her in that scenario, $15,000 in suspected drug money... and suspected drug users would’ve been free to go about their business,” Kiefaber said.
In addition to Mariska’s daily patrol work with the department, Kiefaber and the canine logged 212 training hours in 2020.
Later this month, Kiefaber said her and Mariska will go through their annual testing certification.
The K-9 program can be supported through tax-deductible donations, which should be earmarked for the Police K-9 project and sent to the Watsontown Police Department, 318 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.