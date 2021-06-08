Celebrity birthdays
Actor Millicent Martin is 87. Actor James Darren is 85. Singer Nancy. Sinatra is 81. Singer Chuck Negron is 79. Musician Boz Scaggs is 77. Author Sara Paretsky is 74. Actor Sonia Braga is 71. Actor Kathy Baker is 71. Country musician Tony Rice is 70. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 70. Actor Griffin Dunne is 66. Dilbert creator Scott Adams is 64. Actor director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 63. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 61. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 59. R&B singer Doris Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Actor Julianna Margulies is 54. Actor Dan Futterman is 54. Actor David Sutcliffe is 52. Actor Kent Faulcon is 51. R&B singer Nicci Gilbert is 51. Actor Kelli Williams is 51. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 51. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 50. Contemporary Christian musician Mike Scheuchzer (MercyMe) is 46. Actor Eion Bailey is 45. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 45. Rapper Kanye West is 44. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 43. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 43. Blues-rock musician Derek Trucks (The Derek Trucks Band) is 42. Rock singer Alex Band (The Calling) is 40. Folk-bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 40. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 38.
