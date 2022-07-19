Tuesday, July 19
• American Legion Department Service Officer Bill McGovern available to meet with veterans, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 106 Arch St., Sunbury. 570-286-5885. (R)
Wednesday, July 20
• Blood pressure screening, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Rd., Middleburg. 570-837-6200.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Thursday, July 21
• The Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Alumni Chapter happy hour, 4 to 6 p.m., Union Cellars Winery, 4760 Furnace Road, Lewisburg.
Sunday, July 24
• Cragun Family Ministry concert, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m., Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0852 ext. 22.
• Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., 109 Main St, Watsontown.
Tuesday, July 26
• Blood pressure screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue.
Wednesday, July 27
• Blood pressure screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Thursday, July 28
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
• Live! from Lewisburg Into the Light music series, 7 p.m., Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church sanctuary, 42 South 3rd St., Lewisburg. Performance by Eric Sundberg.
Friday, July 29
• “Reflections of Agnes” documentary film screening, 6 p.m., Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
