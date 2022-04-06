Easement applications available
MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Agricultural Land Preservation Board (SCALPB) has announced that the application period for the easement purchase program will be open through April 29.
Applications can be picked up between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) office, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg.
Landowners wishing to apply must meet the following minimum requirements: The farm must be listed in an approved agricultural security area; a minimum of 35 acres must be submitted; at least half of the acreage must be in crop or pastureland; the entire parcel as described by the deed must be submitted; and the farm must have at least 50% of soils capability Classes I through IV.
Soil Health Field Day
MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) will be holding Soil Health Field Day from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 21, at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Grounds, 758 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove.
Participants will learn how: Their farm’s soil herd can work for them; improved soil health can minimize soil and nutrient losses; growing crops and covers benefit future crops; better soil health can improve soil water infiltration; no-tilling will work for vegetable and vine row crops.
A rainfall simulator will show farmers how different soil conditions effect soil runoff and soil infiltration. A Penn State soil professor will guide attendees on what to look for underneath the soil surface. A no-till transplanter is scheduled to appear during the event.
Topics will be presented by SCCD staff and members of the Pennsylvania Soil Health Coalition, including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Stroud Water Research Center, Penn State Extension and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Registration should be completed by Monday, April 18, by calling 570-837-3000 ext. 5 or emailing agtech@snydercd.org.
