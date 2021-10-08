Racing on TV
Series: IMSA
Race: GT Challenge
Track: Virginia International Raceway (road course, 3.27 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, noon NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Drive for the Cure 250
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course, 2.28 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Turkish Grand Prix
Track: Istanbul Park (road course, 3.317 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Bank of America Roval 400
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course, 2.28 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBC
