Racing on TV

Series: IMSA

Race: GT Challenge

Track: Virginia International Raceway (road course, 3.27 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon NBC

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Drive for the Cure 250

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course, 2.28 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Turkish Grand Prix

Track: Istanbul Park (road course, 3.317 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Bank of America Roval 400

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course, 2.28 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBC

