Game show host Chuck Woolery is 82. Actor Erik Estrada is 74. Actor Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) is 74. Singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 72. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 69. Guitarist Nancy Wilson of Heart is 69. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” ″Norbit”) is 67. Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy is 64. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 60. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 59. Singer Tracy Bonham is 56. Actor Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 56. Actor Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is 54. Alan Tudyk (“Suburgatory”) is 52. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 50. Singer Blu Cantrell is 47. Actor Brooke Burns (“Baywatch”) is 45. Actor Kimrie Lewis (“Single Parents,” ″Scandal”) is 41. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 40. Actor Alexandra Daddario (“True Detective”) is 37. Singer Jhene Aiko is 35. Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH is 32.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheetz set to reopen
- The end of an era
- Firefighter of the Year finds family, community
- Police: Suspect held women at knifepoint
- Watsontown resident releases restaurant search app
- Two escape Allenwood house fire
- Ethel S. Reedy
- Ten wrestlers stay alive for medals at PIAA Championships
- Meadowbrook's Cade Wirnsberger ends outstanding career with silver medal
- Lewisburg looking to construct fieldhouse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.