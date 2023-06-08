Actor Millicent Martin is 89. Actor James Darren is 87. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 83. Singer Chuck Negron is 81. Musician Boz Scaggs is 79. Author Sara Paretsky is 76. Actor Sonia Braga is 73. Actor Kathy Baker is 73. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 72. Actor Griffin Dunne is 68. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 66. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 65. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 63. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 61. R&B singer Doris Pearson (Five Star) is 57. Actor Julianna Margulies is 56. Actor Dan Futterman is 56. Actor David Sutcliffe is 54. Actor Kent Faulcon is 53. R&B singer Nicci Gilbert is 53. Actor Kelli Williams is 53. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 53. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 52. Contemporary Christian musician Mike Scheuchzer (MercyMe) is 48. Actor Eion Bailey is 47. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 47. Rapper Ye (YAY) (formerly Kanye West) is 46. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 45. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 45. Blues-rock musician Derek Trucks (The Derek Trucks Band) is 44. Rock singer Alex Band (The Calling) is 42. Folk-bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek, I’m With Her) is 42. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 40. Actor Torrey DeVitto is 39. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 26. U.S. Olympic track gold medalist Athing Mu is 21.

