Friday, July 7
• Yard sale, 8 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, 465 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Milton. Late-night shopping, live music and food. www.firstfridaysinmiltonpa.com.
• The Millers in concert, 7:30 p.m., Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118, Lairdsville. 570-584-2765.
Saturday, July 8
• Yard sale, 8 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, 465 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• Be a Superhero for God vacation Bible school, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 450 Logan Run Road, Danville. 570-966-7043.
• Celebrate World Chocolate Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Book bingo, noon to 1 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Sewing Saturday: Button Closure Pouch, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For ages 6 and up. 570-523-1172.
• Free puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• “DEPADOC” film showing, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. The film, by Bloomsburg University Professor David Heineman, is a documentary on Northeastern Pennsylvania’s 300-year history, focusing on industry, environment and identity.
Sunday, July 9
• 115th Eberhart Family Reunion, 1 p.m., Mifflinburg Park, Mifflinburg. hilltop6321@gmail.com.
Tuesday, July 11
• Evening Storytime, 7 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
Wednesday, July 12
• CARFIT, a Wellness 360 Active Aging Network program on making a personal vehicle fit to increase safety and mobility, 10 a.m. to noon, The Miller Center Courtyard, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Harry Potter, 6 to 8 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-kitharry.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Derek Scott and Billy Kelly.
Thursday, July 13
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Heart and Vascular of Evangelical, Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200.
• Escape Room: All Aboard the SS PLUC, 2 to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For ages 9-14. 570-523-1172.
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
