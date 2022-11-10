Veterans Affairs to ‘Cram the Van’
NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland County Veterans Affairs is partnering with the American Legion Post 44 to sponsor a Cram the Van event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the legion parking lot, next to Surplus Outlet, Route 11 North, Northumberland.
Donations of personal hygiene products and cold weather supplies are being accepted. Items needed include soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, scarves, gloves, hats and warm socks.
Each month, American Legion Post 44 hosts a Military Share Food Box distribution to eligible veterans. Approximately 150 Northumberland County veterans and their families receive food boxes each month. All donations received during the Cram the Van event will be distributed to the veterans receiving food boxes during November.
The Military Share Food Boxes contain fresh produce, milk, eggs, cheese, and pantry staples.
To be eligible for the food boxes, a veteran must complete an application and verify veteran status.
Class of ‘92 reunion
LEWISBURG — The Milton Area High School Class of 1992 reunion will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Bull Run, Lewisburg.
To RSVP to attend, email miltonclassof92@gmail.com by Friday, Nov. 11.
Museum to offer after school art program
BLOOMSBURG — After school art returns to the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum on Thursdays.
Sara Mika, independent owner of Mock Pie Studio of Catawissa will offer classes from 6 to 7 p.m. through Dec. 15, for children ages 6 to 12.
Class themes include: Roll of the Dice Monsters, Day of the Dead Skulls, Patterned Owls, Collagraph Printmaking, Hand Silhouettes, Symmetrical Paper Tiles and 3D Paper Ornaments.
“I love the opportunity to engage with children each week at the museum for after school art activities,” said Mika. “Working in my studio is often a very solitary experience, so visiting the museum and making art with kids is definitely a welcome breath of fresh air each week!”
Registration is required and can be completed at https:/bit.ly/bcm-artfall22.
Wing NightMILTON — Milton American Legion Post 71 will be holding wing night, from 5 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday at 401 N. Front St., Milton.
Breakfasts will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the legion.
For more information, call 570-742-4632.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Veterans breakfast
WATSONTOWN — A free veterans breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit and juice.
Any monetary donations received will be given to Patriot K-9 Rescue.
