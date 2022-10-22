HERSHEY — A visionary leader known for caring about his employees and the communities served by his newspaper recently received a special recognition from the Pennsylvania News Media Association.
Sample News Group Publisher and CEO George "Scoop" Sample was presented with the news media association's 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award during a banquet held in Hershey.
Sample News Group is the parent company of The (Milton) Standard-Journal and The (Shamokin) News-Item.
“It is a great and humbling honor to be in the company of so many great Pennsylvania newspaper giants,” Sample said. “This Lifetime Achievement Award has marked an enjoyable 50 years with some of the best colleagues you could imagine.”
Sample’s career began with his first job at the Punxsutawney Spirit after college in 1973. He moved up through the ranks of the American Publishing Co. before he and his family founded Sample News Group in 1991, with the Huntingdon Daily News and the Tyrone Daily Herald. Since then, Sample has acquired more than 70 publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Vermont.
In their nominating letter, Bedford Gazette Publisher Joseph Beegle, Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman and (Sayre) Morning Times Publisher Kelly Luvison wrote, “Scoop reminds all of us each day with his phone calls that start at 6 a.m. that we have built the ‘biggest small-town newspaper company’ through hard work and by caring about our small towns and trying to make them a better place to live and work.”
They added, “From day one in 1991 in Huntingdon and Tyrone, Scoop’s mantra of producing a good ‘local news’ paper has led the way. He has said many times that we may not be the biggest newspaper group in the country, and we may not be the smartest, but no one will ever outwork us.”
“While the changes I have seen have been monumental, starting with Linotypes in my first two newspapers, the camaraderie of people who have loved this business has been unparalleled,” said Sample. “We’ve had a lot of fun, a lot of hard work, and hopefully we have made our communities better. We know the work we do each day is important and we look forward to a bright future.”
Sample was introduced during the banquet by Luvison, a 40-year veteran of the newspaper industry.
"When I made the decision, in 2008, to join 'Scoop' and his company, it was undoubtedly the best career and life decision I made, to return to the community-owned newspaper space, where people care," Luvison said.
Throughout his career, Luvison said he's worked with many talented people, along with "some bad ones."
"Over those 40 years, I tried to zero in on those personal traits and characters that make a strong leader," Luvison said.
He went on to list those traits: Humility; family first, always showing concern for employee's family members; willingness to "get into the weeds" and work; vision for the future; keeping community and customers first; and firm fairness.
"Our fearless leader gets straight 'As' on that scorecard," Luvison said. "'Scoop' appreciates the resources in his stable... the loyal, everyday employees who show up... he always made sure those people got their just due.
"These things, these traits and characteristics... is what moves us to keep walking through fire for him."
Sample graduated from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. He is married to Marlene “Sissie” Sample. They have one daughter, Morgan, and one grandchild, McKinley.
