Music in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — The 2021 Mifflinburg Community Park summer concert schedule has been announced.
All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights except at noted.
• Thursday, June 17, West Branch Barbershop Chorus
• Thursday, June 24, Mark Alexander
• Thursday, July 1, The Statesmen Duo
• 7:15 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Fourth of July concert with Re-Creation
• Thursday, July 8, KJ and Friends
• Friday, July 16, Blueberries and Bluegrass Festival, West End Bluegrass Band
• Thursday, July 22, Rapid Run
• Thursday, Aug. 5, Patsy Kline and Friends
• Thursday, Aug. 12, to be announced
• Thursday, Aug. 19, Runaway Stroller
• Thursday, Aug. 26, to be announced
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Frank Wicher Band
Smoking, alcohol or pets are not permitted in the park. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for seating.
Call 570-966-2181, 570-966-1013 or listen to local radio for postponements or cancellations.
Youth Theatre Camp participants sought
LEWISBURG — Participants are now being sought for the Buffalo Valley Youth Theatre Camp, scheduled for Monday, June 28, to Friday, July 9, at St. Mary Street Park, Lewisburg.
Register by calling the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority at 570-524-4774 or email officecoordinator@bvrec.org.
“The 12 Dancing Princesses,” the camp project for kindergarteners through fifth graders, will use theatre games to develop skills and creatively explore as they rehearse. Their performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 10.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the camp project for sixth through 11th graders will develop skills through improv games and skill drills. Their performance will be at noon Saturday, July 10.
Concert schedule announced
NEW COLUMBIA — A schedule of concerts to be held throughout June in New Columbia has been announced.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
The following concerts are planned: June 15, CARTS ‘50s-’60s Sound; June 22, Lucky Afternoon; and June 29, Vaughn and Cindy.
To cover the cost of the music, tickets for a small cheese pizza or hoagie are available for purchase. To order tickets, call 570-568-3960.
Christ Wesleyan to present ‘Emma’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Production will present Jane Austen’s “Emma” at 7 p.m. June 10-12, with a 2 p.m. matinee June 12.
The show focuses on Emma Woodhouse, who prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor.
Her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma’s sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along.
With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced adaptation interprets the Jane Austen classic in unconventional ways.
Advance tickets are available at Christ Wesleyan’s The Well Read Bookstore. Tickets will also be available at the door, until sold out.
Blues Association sets annual festival
HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will present its 31st annual festival June 11-13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
Seventeen bands will perform. The BBA will also continue its onsite camping program for RV’s and tent campers. New this year is the expansion of camping to a Thursday arrival.
Tickets for the event are available online through Brown Paper Tickets and by mail order.
The annual Audition Concert will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, with gates opening at 2 pm for those wanting to attend the Audition Concert and the Friday Festival.
At 6 pm, the official festival activities will begin with The Uptown Music Collective Blues Performance Group.
Other performers will include Nate Myers from Harrisburg, Kat Riggins from Florida and Noah Wotherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Saturday, June 12, lineup begins with the BBA Audition Concert Solo/duo and band winners. These musicians selected from Friday’s Audition Concert will deliver a full set of blues and move on to eligibility to compete in the Memphis-based International Blues Challenge, IBC.
Saturday Performers will include Mickey Junior of Philadelphia, Lower Case Blues Band from Delaware, the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Cash Box Kings from Chicago, Trudy Lynn ofrom Houston and Rev. Peyton and his Big Damn Band.
Sunday, June 11, festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the Billtown Gospel Revue.
Sunday performers will include Clarence Spady of Scranton, Jason Ricci, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s, from Los Angeles.
‘Hidden Figures’ free screening
BLOOMSBURG — “Hidden Figures” will be screened at 9 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, presented by the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, Coalition for Social Equity and The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts.
The film is presented at no charge, but tickets are required and may be reserved by visiting cmcuw.org/hiddenfigures. Donations are welcome and will be used towards advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the region.
“We at United Way are committed to building better, stronger, and more equitable communities,” said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and co-president of the Coalition for Social Equity. “We are excited to bring this movie and important conversation to our local community.”
“Hidden Figures” depicts the contributions of African-American women mathematicians to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) efforts during the 1960s. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards and earned several others.
The presentation will be part of a night of activities to increase awareness of racial justice and equity. Patrons may enter Gate 2 of the fairgrounds on West Third Street starting at 8 p.m. Trivia, games and other activities will start at 8:30 p.m. followed by the screening.
Free candy and snacks will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bringing a blanket is encouraged.
Music collective to host tribute
WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective (UMC) will host Respect: A Tribute to the Women of R&B at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Community Arts Center.
This tribute will feature musicians between the ages of 12 and 18. UMC students will be performing music by female R&B artists of the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Lauryn Hill, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan and Anita Baker.
At this time, masking is not required for individuals who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the CAC will return to full general admission capacity for this performance.
“These students have met every challenge brought about by the pandemic over the last year,” said Dave Brumbaugh, UMC executive director. “From the lengthy process of wiping everything down between songs to school quarantines making rehearsals difficult, to the wearing of masks and the use of vocal isolation booths. In the end, they did not allow it to dampen their enthusiasm, degrade the quality of their performance, or lessen their appreciation for the opportunity to perform for an audience in a time when so many others were unable to. This group has made us all proud and we are all really looking forward to the possibility of performing for a packed house for this show.”
This show is being directed by Uptown Music Collective seniors Izzy Brumbaugh (Williamsport Area High School) and Isabella Cole (Loyalsock Township High School), as well as Tyler Noaker.
The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Dominic Fredin (Montoursville Area High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Andrew Head (Montoursville Area High School), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School) and Maren Snow (Lewisburg Area High School).
Tickets for the performance are available through the Community Arts Center box office and website. For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org or call 570-329-0888.
New location for Lewisburg park music
LEWISBURG — The return of Lewisburg Music in the Park for 2021 will be in a different location than in years past.
Due to construction in and around the usual venue, the series will be at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of July, August and September at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, North 15th Street, at the Shade Structure opposite the tennis courts.
Note that two performers will be featured each night.
• Wednesday, July 7 (rain date Wednesday, July 14), Strawberry Ridge, Juliana Brafa
• Wednesday, Aug. 4 (rain date Wednesday, August 11), Nate Myers and the Aces, Eric Ian Farmer
• Wednesday, Sept. 1, (rain date Wednesday, Sept. 22), Odyssey with Buzz Meachum, Stacia Abernatha
Open Stage announces schedule
HARRISBURG — Open Stage recently announced 36th season, entitled “Breaking Through.”
In October 2019, Open Stage reopened the facility at 25 N. Court St. after a $500,000 renovation, featuring a brand black box Studio Theater, a modern lobby and bar dubbed The Court Street Cabaret, and a slew of other updates.
The theater was only open for six months before the state shutdown in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater has since produced over a dozen virtual productions, and kicked off weekly online shows, such as “My Talented Friends LIVE!,” “The Obstructed View,” and “Harrisburg Black NewsBeat.”
Open Stage has pivoted back to in-person events, with summer classes starting in June and the upcoming production of “Over the Rainbow: the Songs of Judy Garland” opening May 28.
Open Stage has a full slate of shows for the Main Stage, and will move its weekly online shows to Studio Theatre, to be filmed in front of a live audience and streamed to Facebook and YouTube. Nightly cabarets, readings, and talkback events will return in the Court Street Cabaret bar, and classes will host students ages 8 through adult in The Alsedek Theatre School.
The schedule includes: Carole King’s Tapestry Live, July 9-30; “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Mcmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Sept. 3-26; “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” by Nassim Soleimanpour, Oct. 1-31; “Violet Oakley Unveiled” by Cindy Rock Dlugolecki, Nov. 12-13; “Who’s Holiday!” by Matthew Lombardo, Nov. 26 to Dec. 22; “A Christmas Carol, Dec. 4-23; “Rock/Musical, Jan. 7-16; “The Mad Ones,” by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, Feb. 12 to March 6; and “Jack and the Giant,” April 8-16.
Tickets go on sale May 28 at at openstagehbg.com.
