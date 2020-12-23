ERIE (AP) — A man firing shots at a gun range in northwest Pennsylvania began firing at another man and was then shot to death by a third man, state police said.
Troopers in Erie County were called shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the State Gamelands gun range in Greene Township, police said.
Investigators said their initial investigation indicates that Robert Eppley, 26, of North East, was shooting downrange but then turned and started firing at a 28-year-old Erie man.
Police said a 67-year-old Erie man allegedly saw what was happening and shot Eppley multiple times. Eppley died at the scene and the 28-year-old victim was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an Erie hospital, police said. A condition report wasn’t immediately available.
Police said the older man was in custody. His name and the name of the wounded man weren’t released. No charges were immediately announced.
