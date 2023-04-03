Tuesday, April 4
Softball
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Central Mountain at Milton, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
Boys baseball
Williamsport at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel Invite, 2 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Boys baseball
Wyalusing at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 11 a.m.
