Tuesday, April 4

Softball

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Central Mountain at Milton, 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Boys baseball

Williamsport at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel Invite, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Boys baseball

Wyalusing at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 11 a.m.

