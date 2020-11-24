Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Gerhard Ziemer, M.D., Ph.D., recently joined Geisinger as director of pediatric cardiac surgery and adult congenital heart surgery.
Certified registered nurse practitioner and Wilkes-Barre native Cherish Boehm has also signed on to help lead the program.
Ziemer is a cardiothoracic surgeon who cares for children and adults with congenital and acquired heart disease. He specializes in reconstructive heart and valve surgery and aortic surgery.
In 1989, Ziemer was the first to successfully perform the Ross procedure — replacement of a damaged aortic valve with the patient’s own pulmonary valve, and replacement of the pulmonary valve with a donor valve — in a newborn.
The wide range of procedures Ziemer can provide includes complex, primary and multi-stage repair in newborns and primary and repeat surgeries in adults with congenital heart disease.
Ziemer earned his medical degree at Kiel University Medical School in Germany. He completed residencies in general surgery and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at Hannover Medical School Hospitals in Germany. While completing a residency in congenital and cardiovascular surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital, he also served as a fellow at Harvard Medical School.
Before coming to Central Pennsylvania, Ziemer held leadership positions at universities in Germany and at the University of Chicago and treated children for many years during humanitarian relief efforts in South America and Central Asia.
Ziemer served on the founding governing council of the World Society for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery, the scientific board of the German Pediatric Heart Center Foundation, and as the founder and first president of the European Congenital Heart Surgeons’ Association. He also served as an examiner for cardiac surgery for the European Board of Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgeons from 2005 to 2017.
He speaks English, German and Spanish.
Originally from Wilkes-Barre, Boehm honed her skills as a traveling nurse in Modesto and Los Angeles, California and in Hawaii. While practicing in Los Angeles, she worked at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Villager Realty
LEWISBURG — Villager Realty Inc. has announced the names of its realtors selected to be honored as Agents and Heroes of the third quarter.
Jessica Herman was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland office, while Ray Beachy was selected for this honor in the Lewisburg office. Trish Ruth was chosen to be the Agent of the Quarter for the Danville office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the Quarter.
Villager Realty also honors agents who go the extra mile for their clients or co-workers, or who make a difference in their communities. Chosen as Hero of the Quarter in the Danville office was Frank Root. In the Lewisburg Office, Terry Conrad was chosen for the honor. The Northumberland office and Villager Realty chose to honor James Wells as the Villager Realty Hero of the Quarter.
Susquehanna Community Financial
WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Susquehanna Community Bank and Susquehanna Financial Investment Corporation, announced unaudited, consolidated financial results for the end of the third quarter of 2020.
Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. declared its third quarter dividend in the amount of $0.135 per share, a 3.8% increase over the third quarter of 2019.
As of Sept. 30, total assets were approximately $480.223 million, as compared to $456.644 million as of Dec. 31.
Net loans outstanding were approximately $278.521 million. Total deposits were $409.742 million.
For the first nine months of 2020, net income was approximately $4 million, as compared to the first nine months of 2019 at $3.931 million.
Year-to-date earnings per share were approximately $1.38 and $1.33 for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Mifflinburg Bancorp
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc. has announced that the company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of 63-cents per share.
The semi-annual dividend is payable on Dec. 30. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record on Dec. 15. The total cash dividend payout of $1.25 for 2020 represents a 3.3% increase over 2019.
