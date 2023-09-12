Actor Linda Gray is 83. Singer Maria Muldaur is 81. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 72. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 71. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 71. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 67. Actor Rachel Ward is 66. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 61. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 57. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 57. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 56. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 55. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 54. Actor-singer Will Chase is 53. Actor Josh Hopkins is 53. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 49. Actor Lauren Stamile is 47. Rapper 2 Chainz is 46. Actor Kelly Jenrette is 45. Actor Ben McKenzie is 45. Singer Ruben Studdard is 45. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 43. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 42. Actor Alfie Allen is 37. Actor Emmy Rossum is 37. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is 34. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 30. Actor Colin Ford is 27.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.