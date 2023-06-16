Series: ARCA
Race: Berlin ARCA 200
Track: Berlin Raceway (short track, 7/16 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Sonsio Grand Prix
Track: Road America (road course, 4 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., USA
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Canadian Grand Prix
Track: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (road course, 2.7 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., ABC
