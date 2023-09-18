Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 85. Singer Frankie Avalon is 83. Actor Beth Grant is 74. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 74. Actor Anna Deavere Smith is 73. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, is 72. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 71. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is 69. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 68. Movie director Mark Romanek is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 64. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 62. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 61. Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 59. R&B singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 56. Actor Aisha Tyler is 53. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 52. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 52. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 52. Actor James Marsden is 50. Actor Emily Rutherfurd is 49. Actor Travis Schuldt is 49. Rapper Xzibit is 49. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 48. Actor Sophina Brown is 47. Actor Barrett Foa is 46. Talk show host Sara Haines (TV: “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke”) is 46. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 45. Actor Alison Lohman is 44. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 39. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 39. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 30. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 30. Country singer Tae Kerr (Maddie and Tae) is 28. Actor C.J. Sanders is 27.
